Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,612.16 ($46.90) and traded as high as GBX 3,870 ($50.25). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,842 ($49.88), with a volume of 2,910,932 shares.
EXPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.48).
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
