Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,709 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 78.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 48.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $84.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

