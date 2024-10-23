Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $18.55 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.