nVerses Capital LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 121.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

