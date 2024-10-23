800 Shares in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 76.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.44 million. Equities analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRC

Gorman-Rupp Profile

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.