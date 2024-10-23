nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 799,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 752,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 68,309 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 258,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 141,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.57.

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 485.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter.

Prior to the adoption of the Company’s Plan of Sale, Seritage was principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management, sale and leasing of diversified retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Seritage will continue to actively manage each location until such time as each property is sold.

