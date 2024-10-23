nVerses Capital LLC Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GoodRx by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDRX. Citigroup reduced their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

GoodRx stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

