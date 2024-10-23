nVerses Capital LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 2,409.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 304,468 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,592,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,012,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Forestar Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Forestar Group stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,883.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,548 shares of company stock worth $112,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

