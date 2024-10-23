nVerses Capital LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

nVerses Capital LLC trimmed its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 115.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth $246,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $94,924.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $517,811.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $94,924.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,811.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $32,436.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,754.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.07 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 14.89%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

