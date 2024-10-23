nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

