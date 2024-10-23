nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,126.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO Edward H. Mckay purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,656.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 6,500 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $97,110.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,126.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $212,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SHEN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $769.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 68.81%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.