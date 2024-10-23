Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Purchased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 1,700.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 56,543.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 143,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the second quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 25,731.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 399,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Costamare by 24.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Price Performance

NYSE CMRE opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $515.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. Costamare had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Costamare Profile

