Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRV. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.45.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $259.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,465 shares of company stock worth $13,681,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

