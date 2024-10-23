nVerses Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275,315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 286,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 250.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 396,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $249,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 435,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,037,533.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of ARCT opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $532.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

