nVerses Capital LLC Invests $45,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Repligen by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Down 3.4 %

RGEN stock opened at $144.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,602.60, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

