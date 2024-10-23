600 Shares in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. Seven Grand Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Loar by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loar by 22.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loar during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Loar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000.

Loar Trading Up 1.6 %

LOAR opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $81.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Loar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOAR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Loar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Loar Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

