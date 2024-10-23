Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $273,000 Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $17,221,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,886,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,799 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 41,893.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 628,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.50 and a beta of 0.62.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,587.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

