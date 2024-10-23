nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 78.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1,526.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $436.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KE. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sidoti lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

