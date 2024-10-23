nVerses Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 488.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth $110,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $710.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

