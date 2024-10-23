Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 86.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 88.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $251.74 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $256.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.60.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

