Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 417 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,423,000 after buying an additional 218,165 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,557,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,152,000 after buying an additional 69,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,725,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after buying an additional 193,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after buying an additional 104,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 120.57%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

