nVerses Capital LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 84.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,889.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUMP. Barclays decreased their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $825.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

