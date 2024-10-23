Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,134,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at about $883,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.12. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $111.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

