Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $517.50 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $523.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.46. The firm has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,902 shares of company stock valued at $23,596,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.