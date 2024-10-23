3,000 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Bought by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,107,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,098.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 1,838,009 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

