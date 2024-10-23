Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $299,000 Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 39.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 3,474,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 80.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $6,912,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,977,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.93.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

