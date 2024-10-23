nVerses Capital LLC Invests $40,000 in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $427.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.77. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDMT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

