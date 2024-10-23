Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $156.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $175.12 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $194.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average is $154.37. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

