Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GATO. CIBC increased their price target on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Gatos Silver Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,329,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

