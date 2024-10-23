Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $4.48. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 600 shares.

Eutelsat Group Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

