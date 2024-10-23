Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.05 per share for the quarter.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$255.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.82 million.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.