Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

IOT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,515. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,515. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,445.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,849,061 shares of company stock valued at $80,282,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after buying an additional 4,207,974 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,464,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

