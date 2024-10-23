Gen Digital (GEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.41 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, analysts expect Gen Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of GEN stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Gen Digital has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

