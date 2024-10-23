Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 759,964 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 541,573 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,036,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

