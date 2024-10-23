Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Alphatec has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alphatec Price Performance
Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Alphatec
In other news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
