Spin Master (TOY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Spin Master to post earnings of C$2.27 per share for the quarter.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.37%.
Spin Master Price Performance
Spin Master stock opened at C$31.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$27.52 and a 12-month high of C$37.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. In other Spin Master news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
