Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $85.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

