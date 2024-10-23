TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,282 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

