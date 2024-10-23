TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.07.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
