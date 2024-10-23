CONMED (CNMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. CONMED has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.950-4.020 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNMD opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. CONMED has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $117.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

