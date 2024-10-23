NV5 Global (NVEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. NV5 Global has set its FY24 guidance at $5.13-$5.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.130-5.200 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NV5 Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Down 0.9 %

NVEE opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $374.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVEE

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,048. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

