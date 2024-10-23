Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.2 %

EDR stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,293,228.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,104 shares of company stock worth $6,941,222. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

