Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Nomura has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Nomura by 26.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 34.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 4.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 108,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 18.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nomura by 14.4% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 23,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

