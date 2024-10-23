Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,756.41 ($22.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,820 ($23.63). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,772 ($23.01), with a volume of 238,716 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,808.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,756.41. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,904.92, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is currently 14,426.23%.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

