Omnicell (OMCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Omnicell to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Omnicell Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of OMCL stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on OMCL
About Omnicell
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicell
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.