Omnicell (OMCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Omnicell to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMCL

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.