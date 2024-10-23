Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as high as C$0.69. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$25.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.30 million for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0400267 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

