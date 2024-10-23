Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

