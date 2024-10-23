Energy Recovery (ERII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ERII opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO David W. Moon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $34,424.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,998.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Moon purchased 3,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at $524,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $123,536 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ERII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

