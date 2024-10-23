Energy Recovery (ERII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Energy Recovery Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of ERII opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.23.
ERII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.
