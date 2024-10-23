Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

MOH opened at $283.96 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.19 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

