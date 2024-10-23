Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

MJ opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

