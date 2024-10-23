Creative Planning Cuts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.90. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

